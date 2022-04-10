COVA (COVA) Market Cap Achieves $107,822.58

COVA (COVA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, COVA has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $107,822.58 and $1,827.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

