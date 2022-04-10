Brokerages Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $509.72

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.16. The stock had a trading volume of 479,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.67. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.