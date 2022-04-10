Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Target Price at $202.29

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SAFM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.92. 299,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

