Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

