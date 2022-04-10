Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NAT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 13,661,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,771. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

