RFG Advisory LLC Sells 10,476 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after acquiring an additional 836,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.87. 205,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,129. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

