BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,683 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.