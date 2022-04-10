RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.61. 7,756,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.