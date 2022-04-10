Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dollar General by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

