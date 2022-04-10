Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,305. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

