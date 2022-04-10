Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,707 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.03 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

