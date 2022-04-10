Thunder Token (TT) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011210 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.00237855 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

