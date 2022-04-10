Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $71.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 3,573,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

