Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $16.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

