Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $23.50

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

TRQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. 679,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

