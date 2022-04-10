Analysts Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $172.50

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PEP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

