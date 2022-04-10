Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

