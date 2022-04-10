Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 106.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

NYSE SNA traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.40. 465,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

