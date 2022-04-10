Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.47 Average PT from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:LUV opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

