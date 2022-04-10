Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,573. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

