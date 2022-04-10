Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

