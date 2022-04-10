Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $211.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $144.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

