Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

