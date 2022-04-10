Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

CI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.90. 1,493,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.