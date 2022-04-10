Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,615,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,856. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

