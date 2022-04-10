$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.78. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 326.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 8,347,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

