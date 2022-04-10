Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

TTWO stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

