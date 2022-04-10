Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,526,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.73.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

