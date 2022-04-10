AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

