Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

