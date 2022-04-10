JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 370.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after acquiring an additional 584,794 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 363,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,242,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. 495,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,908. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.70. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

