Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

