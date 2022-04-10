JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE TME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 22,571,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,375,024. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.