Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26.88 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

