305 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.17. 8,973,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
