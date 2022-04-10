305 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.17. 8,973,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.68. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.