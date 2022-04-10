Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $221.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

