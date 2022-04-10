6 Meridian Invests $208,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $312.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $295.70 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.27.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

