Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,942,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,347. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.