Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.