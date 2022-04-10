Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $14.53 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

