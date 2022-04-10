Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Select Medical by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

SEM opened at $23.94 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.