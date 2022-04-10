Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

