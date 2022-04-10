Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

