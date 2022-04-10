Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 79 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 529,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

