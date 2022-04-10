Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

