Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

