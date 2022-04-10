FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $36.59. 373,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,062. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

