Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,224 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.