KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KBH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 2,329,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

