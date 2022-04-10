Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

